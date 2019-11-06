DeWine Signs Tyler's Law Following 2018 Amusement Ride Death

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a bill that strengthens rules for amusement rides in Ohio.

The new law is named after 18-year old Tyler Jarrell, who was killed in a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair in 2018. Seven other people were hurt. Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda says the new law codifies a more extensive inspection process.

“The bill also includes provisions such as the requirement to photograph every major repair that has been made," Pelanda said. "It also requires that a professional engineer be a part of the ride advisory board going forward.”

Governor Mike DeWine adds, “Certainly, out of this horrible tragedy there has been some good come and that is a renewed scrutiny on how our rides are inspected, not just the rides at the state fair but every ride in the state of Ohio.”

The new law also applies to all rides at events and amusement parks statewide.