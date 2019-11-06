© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

DeWine Signs Tyler's Law Following 2018 Amusement Ride Death

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 6, 2019 at 9:39 PM EST
People watching DeWine sign bill.
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine signs Tyler's Law.

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a bill that strengthens rules for amusement rides in Ohio. 

The new law is named after 18-year old Tyler Jarrell, who was killed in a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair in 2018. Seven other people were hurt. Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda says the new law codifies a more extensive inspection process.

“The bill also includes provisions such as the requirement to photograph every major repair that has been made," Pelanda said. "It also requires that a professional engineer be a part of the ride advisory board going forward.”

Governor Mike DeWine adds, “Certainly, out of this horrible tragedy there has been some good come and that is a renewed scrutiny on how our rides are inspected, not just the rides at the state fair but every ride in the state of Ohio.”

The new law also applies to all rides at events and amusement parks statewide.  

Tags

Government & PoliticsTyler JarrellOhio State Fairride inspections
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles