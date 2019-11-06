© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Controversial Abortion Bills Pass Ohio Senate

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Karen Kasler
Published November 6, 2019 at 9:33 PM EST
two pills.
MIKE ROGAL
/
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Supporters of one of the bills say women would be able to reverse a two-step medication abortion by taking progesterone instead of a second pill.

The Ohio Senate has sent to the House two controversial abortion bills. One involves abortion reversal, a practice that is not backed by mainstream medical professionals.

The other subjects doctors to steep penalties for failing to deal with aborted remains in a particular way. 

State Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering) says women can reverse a two-step medication abortion by taking progesterone instead of a second pill. She says her bill requires doctors to tell women about it.

“This legislation simply gives women information on an alternative choice if they change their mind and want to continue their pregnancy," Lehner said. "Women who are facing a crisis pregnancy are under tremendous stress and will go back and forth. They will waver as to whether or not an abortion is the right choice for them."

State Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) noted that doctors call the procedure junk science and add it is unfair to require doctors to talk about something that isn’t medically sound.

“This bill has severe unintended consequences that we will be dealing with for years to come,” Antonio said. 

The Senate also passed a bill that mandates doctors report if a fetus isn’t completely destroyed via abortion and requires them to preserve it or face penalties.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
