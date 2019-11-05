State Senate to Consider Two More Controversial Abortion Bills

The Ohio Senate is poised to pass two controversial abortion bills Wednesday that would put restrictions on doctors performing those procedures.

One requires doctors to tell medication abortion patients about a controversial procedure known as abortion reversal. Under this bill, women receiving the two pills that cause abortion will be told they can reverse it with progesterone after taking the first pill. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said that method is not based on science and could be dangerous.

The other bill mandates doctors report if a fetus isn’t completely destroyed via abortion and requires them to preserve it or face penalties.