Government & Politics

Sponsor Matt Dolan Tells Democrats Gun Bill Does Something

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 5, 2019 at 7:36 PM EST
A photo of Matt Dolan
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) is sponsoring Gov. DeWine's gun reform proposal in the state legislature.

Democratic state senators had lots of questions for the sponsor of Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed gun violence bill at its first hearing. They wanted details about the private gun sales background check system it creates as well as the version of the red flag gun seizure law it includes.

Democrats fired various scenarios at sponsor Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) and asked why the bill doesn’t include mandatory background checks or a stronger red flag law. Dolan told them the bill will reduce gun violence, and therefore does something – as activists have called for.

“If we are going to stop simply because it does not have everything you want, and therefore nothing is better than something, we will fail the people of Ohio," Dolan said. 

Dolan said the bill will thread the needle between protecting the due process rights of gun owners while restricting the rights of those who shouldn’t have guns because they’re considered dangerous to others or themselves.

Karen Kasler
