Government & Politics
Election 2019
In 2019, the word in elections is local.  Akron residents have the chance this year to choose their next mayor and council.  There are county-wide ballot questions for all Summit County residents and local races throughout Northeast Ohio. You can get more information here on some of the key races and find out who and what is on the ballot where you live from the League of Women Voters online guide.

Republican Who Lost Akron Mayor's Race Will Concentrate on Growing His Businesses

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published November 5, 2019 at 11:31 PM EST
photo of Josh Sines, Todd Kleintop
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Josh Sines (left) and Todd Kleintop lost their races for Mayor and City Council Ward 2, but they say the people of Akron want more attention paid to the condition of the city's roads.

Akron Republican Josh Sines says he’ll concentrate on his businesses after losing the mayor’s race.

The wrestling announcer and restaurateur gathered with family and friends at the Windsor Pub in Chapel Hill on election night. He watched as Mayor Dan Horrigan, a Democrat, cruised to a second term with more than three quarters of the vote. Akron’s last Republican mayor was Roy Ray, elected in 1979. But Sines says he heard from many people on the campaign trail that the city needs a change.

“It is the same old-same old. People have been voting for the same people in Akron for 40 years. And they must like them?”

Despite losing, Sines says it was a “clean” campaign.

“We kind of talked about the issues and I think that’s what more people in politics need to do. Not just trash eachother and fight side-to-side, but all get together and just focus on the issues.”

Sines says he may concentrate more on his businesses for the time-being.

“In my life, I have a lot of other things going on. We’re businessmen. This was an opportunity that came up, and I thought I could help the people of Akron. And moving forward I’ll probably just have to re-evaluate what we’re doing between the people of Akron and what we’re doing with our businesses.”

Sines adds that he’s hoping to expand Bob’s Hamburg -- the popular restaurant he bought this year – by opening more locations in Northeast Ohio. He says in the coming term, he hopes Mayor Horrigan focuses on mental health initiatives and the quality of Akron’s roads.

Tags

Government & PoliticsAkron mayorJosh SinesElection 2019Mayor Dan Horrigan
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
