Election 2019 Results

Final numbers are in from Summit County. Democrats will retain control of the mayor's office and all of the seats on Akron City Council. Here are the numbers:

HORRIGAN 77% SINES 23%

JEFF FUSCO, LINDA OMOBIEN, and GINGER BAYLOR captured the three at-large council seats.

Ward 1 RICH SWIRSKY wins reelection unopposed.

Ward 2 PHIL LOMBARDO 77% TODD KLEINTOP 23%

Ward 3 MARGO SOMMERVILLE 91% MICHAEL DOWNEY 9%

Ward 4 RUSS NEAL 79% DeANDRE FORNEY 21%

Ward 5 TARA MOSLEY-SAMPLES wins reelection unopposed.

Ward 6 BRAD McKITRICK 61% JACKIE WILLIAMS 39%

Ward 7 DONNIE KAMMER wins reelection unopposed.

Ward 8 SHAMMAS MALIK 73% BRIAN FORTNEY 27%

Ward 9 MIKE FREEMAN wins reelection unopposed.

Ward 10 SHARON CONNER 70% AMY ALLEN 30%

Two incumbents on the Akron School Board, TIM MILLER and MORGAN LASHER failed to retain their seats. Voters instead chose VALERIE McKITRICK, N.J. AKBAR, and DERRICK HALL. AKBAR is a Muslim and openly gay. His win was lauded by the Victory Fund, an organization working to increase the number of openly LGBTQ elected officials at all levels of government.

Summit County voters are supporting a countywide levy for the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board with 69% in favor of the six-year 2.95-mill levy that was last renewed in 2013.

Click here for a look at the final numbers from Summit County.

In Portage County, a number of school levies were on the ballot including an issue in Rootstown that would have fund construction of a new K-8 school building. That measure failed with 54% voting against the issue.

The mayors of Streetsboro and Ravenna won reelection.

Click here for final numbers from Portage County.

In Stark County, Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei was unopposed in his reelection bid.

In North Canton, challenger STEPHAN WILDER beat incumbent mayor DAVID HELD, earning 62% of the vote to Held's 38%.

Incumbent Massillon Mayor KATHY CATAZARO-PERRY won another term.

Countywide issues include a levy for Children's Services won. Voters rejected a levy for Stark Parks.

Click here for a look at the final numbers from Stark County.

In Cuyahoga County, a charter amendment that would require any person appointed Sheriff to be confirmed by county council is winning by a large margin. A tax levy for Cuyahoga Community College is also winning approval. A levy for the Euclid Schools is failing as is a bond issue for Independence Schools.

Click here for a look at the numbers from Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.