Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Wins a Second Term

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has won a second term, easily defeating a challenge from Republican Josh Sines, a restaurateur and pro wrestling ring announcer.

In a statement declaring victory, Horrigan thanked voters for their support and expressed optimism as the city moves forward.

"I am confident that, during the next four years, we will continue to build momentum for an even stronger, safer Akron," Horrigan said.

Horrigan said he looks forward to working with other elected leaders and listening to citizens to "increase opportunity and overcome our challenges, together."

Horrigan cited a number of accomplishments that contributed to his victory including the results citizens have seen from an income tax passed to support road and safety improvements and the decision by Amazon to locate a new distribution center on the site of the old Rolling Acres Mall. That development is expected to create 1,500 jobs.