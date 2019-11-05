© 2020 WKSU
In 2019, the word in elections is local.  Akron residents have the chance this year to choose their next mayor and council.  There are county-wide ballot questions for all Summit County residents and local races throughout Northeast Ohio. You can get more information here on some of the key races and find out who and what is on the ballot where you live from the League of Women Voters online guide.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Wins a Second Term

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published November 5, 2019 at 10:09 PM EST
a photo of Dan Horrigan
JENNIFER CONN
/
WKSU
Dan Horrigan speaks to supporters at the Duck Club at Canal Park where he watched election results come in.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has won a second term, easily defeating a challenge from Republican Josh Sines, a restaurateur and pro wrestling ring announcer. 

In a statement declaring victory, Horrigan thanked voters for their support and expressed optimism as the city moves forward.

"I am confident that, during the next four years, we will continue to build momentum for an even stronger, safer Akron," Horrigan said. 

Horrigan said he looks forward to working with other elected leaders and listening to citizens to "increase opportunity and overcome our challenges, together."

Horrigan cited a number of accomplishments that contributed to his victory including the results citizens have seen from an income tax passed to support road and safety improvements and the decision by Amazon to locate a new distribution center on the site of the old Rolling Acres Mall. That development is expected to create 1,500 jobs. 

