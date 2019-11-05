2019 Election Results: School Issues

CUYAHOGA COUNTY:

Issue 3: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal and Increase) Cuyahoga Community College District - 64% - YES/ 36% - NO (PASSED)

Euclid City School District: Additional tax levy - 55% - NO/ 45% -YES (FAILED)

Independence Local School District: Bond issue - 56% - AGAINST/ 44% - FOR (FAILED)

MAHONING COUNTY:

Jackson-Milton Local School District renewal levy - 56% - FOR/ 43% - AGAINST (PASSED)

West Branch Local School District - 62% - AGAINST/ 37% - FOR (FAILED)

PORTAGE COUNTY:

Crestwood Schools - 67% - YES/ 33% - NO (PASSED)

Rootstown Local School District - 54% - AGAINST/ 46% - FOR (FAILED)

STARK COUNTY:

Louisville City School District - 64% - AGAINST/ 36% - FOR (FAILED)

SUMMIT COUNTY:

Barberton City School District: A 19.16-mill levy would replace two existing levies - 61% - YES/39% - NO (PASSED)

Coventry School District Income Tax Levy - 64% - AGAINST/ 36% - FOR (FAILED)

Cuyahoga Falls City School District - 52% - YES/ 48% - NO (PASSED)

Manchester Local School District: A bond issue and additional property tax would fund school buildings and facilities, and general permanent improvements. - 53% - FOR/ 47% - AGAINST (PASSED)

Northwest Local School District – Proposed Income Tax (Renewal) - 54% - FOR/ 46% - AGAINST (PASSED)

Revere Local School District – Proposed Tax Levy (Substitute) - 57% - YES/ 43% - NO (PASSED)

Springfield Local School District: Issue 11 - 58% - YES/ 42% - NO (PASSED)

Springfield Local School District: Issue 12 - 59% - YES/ 41% - NO (PASSED)

Springfield Local School District: Issue 13 - 66% - YES/ 40% - NO (PASSED)