2019 Election Results: School Issues
CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
Issue 3: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal and Increase) Cuyahoga Community College District - 64% - YES/ 36% - NO (PASSED)
Euclid City School District: Additional tax levy - 55% - NO/ 45% -YES (FAILED)
Independence Local School District: Bond issue - 56% - AGAINST/ 44% - FOR (FAILED)
MAHONING COUNTY:
Jackson-Milton Local School District renewal levy - 56% - FOR/ 43% - AGAINST (PASSED)
West Branch Local School District - 62% - AGAINST/ 37% - FOR (FAILED)
PORTAGE COUNTY:
Crestwood Schools - 67% - YES/ 33% - NO (PASSED)
Rootstown Local School District - 54% - AGAINST/ 46% - FOR (FAILED)
STARK COUNTY:
Louisville City School District - 64% - AGAINST/ 36% - FOR (FAILED)
SUMMIT COUNTY:
Barberton City School District: A 19.16-mill levy would replace two existing levies - 61% - YES/39% - NO (PASSED)
Coventry School District Income Tax Levy - 64% - AGAINST/ 36% - FOR (FAILED)
Cuyahoga Falls City School District - 52% - YES/ 48% - NO (PASSED)
Manchester Local School District: A bond issue and additional property tax would fund school buildings and facilities, and general permanent improvements. - 53% - FOR/ 47% - AGAINST (PASSED)
Northwest Local School District – Proposed Income Tax (Renewal) - 54% - FOR/ 46% - AGAINST (PASSED)
Revere Local School District – Proposed Tax Levy (Substitute) - 57% - YES/ 43% - NO (PASSED)
Springfield Local School District: Issue 11 - 58% - YES/ 42% - NO (PASSED)
Springfield Local School District: Issue 12 - 59% - YES/ 41% - NO (PASSED)
Springfield Local School District: Issue 13 - 66% - YES/ 40% - NO (PASSED)