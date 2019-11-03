© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Stand Your Ground Bill Could Get in Way of Effort to Pass DeWine Gun Reforms

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 3, 2019 at 10:51 PM EST
photo of guns
KEITH HOMAN
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
There have been suggestions that members of the House are talking about combining a new Stand Your Ground bill with Governor Mike DeWine's STRONG OHIO gun bill.

A quarter of the Ohio House – all Republicans – have signed on to a new “stand your ground” self-defense bill introduced last month.

That’s setting up suggestions that it could be part of a compromise to pass the gun violence plan backed by Gov. Mike DeWine following the mass shooting in Dayton. 

The Stand Your Ground bill eliminates the duty to retreat before using deadly force in a public place. It’s expected that at least a dozen House Republicans are opposed to changes in gun laws, but all but one House Republican voted for the Stand Your Ground bill last year. DeWine says he’d rather Stand Your Ground not be combined with his gun violence bill.

“We hope that it can remain intact. We have confidence in the General Assembly, once they really look at it and dig down deep into what it does, will feel good about it and will pass it.”

DeWine has said he supports Stand Your Ground, but wants his bill considered as is. And sponsoring Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) wants that too, and has said he thinks introducing Stand Your Ground right now is “tone deaf.”

Government & PoliticsStand Your GroundGun violenceSTRONG Ohio
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
