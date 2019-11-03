© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2019
In 2019, the word in elections is local.  Akron residents have the chance this year to choose their next mayor and council.  There are county-wide ballot questions for all Summit County residents and local races throughout Northeast Ohio. You can get more information here on some of the key races and find out who and what is on the ballot where you live from the League of Women Voters online guide.

One More Day for Early Voting in Summit County

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published November 3, 2019 at 9:21 PM EST
photo of Summit County Board of Elections
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
The final day for early voting at the Summit County Board of Elections is Monday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Residents of Summit County are able to vote early Monday -- the final chance for early, in-person voting ahead of Tuesday's election.

This fall’s ballot includes council races, levy renewals and proposed administrative changes for County Council. But several of the people voting over the weekend expressed concern over the state’s process for purging voter rolls. Tina Hicks from Cuyahoga Falls brought her husband for early voting to ensure he casts a ballot -- and remains registered.

“The State of Ohio is generally not that practical-minded in getting other things done. So they seem to have some undue interest in taking people off the rolls. Which is pretty suspicious.”

But Rhonda Morgan from Akron says she wouldn’t change the current process for maintaining the rolls.

“I don’t see anything wrong with it. You either vote or get off the list.”

Kyle Passmore from Stow says it’s more convenient for her to vote early at the Board of Elections since it’s not as crowded as on Election Day. But there are still changes she’d like to see within the process.

“Definitely location: it’s not always easy for people to come here. So they could have locations throughout the county. I don’t know how hard that would be to staff, though.”

About 235,000 people were slated for removal from the rolls in September, but about 40,000 of them contacted Secretary of State Frank LaRose to remain active voters.

The Board of Elections is open for early voting Monday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

