Brown, Portman Weigh in on House Vote on Impeachment Inquiry

Ohio's two U.S. Senators have offered their opinions on Thursday's vote in the House of Representatives on the impeachment inquiry involving President Donald Trump.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D) said the U.S. House is right in moving forward on an impeachment inquiry saying the accusation of withholding money from Ukraine is something not even Nixon did.

"We have a president of the United States that did things not even Richard Nixon ever did. And that is stop $300 million plus going to one of our allies, one of our most important allies, to protect themselves against the Russians against Russian invasions. And the president said to them, before you can get the money I need your help for a political favor and a personal favor."

In a statement, Senator Rob Portman (R) said “I have had concerns about the House process because of the secret hearings and selective leaks, the lack of basic due process and the absence of a rule governing the process." He added that he’s glad the rules have been decided upon, but he’s concerned about a lack of due process in the House Intelligence Committee, which is leading the inquiry.