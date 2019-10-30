Lawmakers Lament Lack of Action on Domestic Violence Bills

Ohio House and Senate Democrats are calling on legislative leaders to pass a package of bills they believe will reduce domestic violence and protect victims.

There are 16 bills currently sitting in the Ohio Legislature that address domestic violence.

These measures address things like allowing a domestic violence victim time off of work as they seek a protection order, allowing someone out of their housing leasing agreement if they need to get away from their abuser, and prohibiting a person subject to a protection order from having a firearm.

State Sen. Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) says her Republican colleagues should focus on them.

"Imagine that all of these bills are passed because it's a priority for human beings, for human beings, for the next generation not to have the same problem."

State Rep. Tavia Galonski (D-Akron), says Ohio is not keeping up with other states when it comes to laws protecting domestic violence victims. She says she's been practicing law for 24 years and learning about certain laws from around the country through Continuing Legal Education (CLE).

"I'm not so impressed. If you hear people come in, national speakers come in to talk at CLEs, we're behind on a number of things," Galonski says.

While some have passed one chamber, none have been approved by both and sent to the governor's office.