DeWine Orders Review of Ohio Parole System

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order to create a panel that will review Ohio’s parole system and how those who leave prison are supervised.

The review comes after two six year olds were killed in a crash in Dayton in August. Recent parolee Raymond Walters allegedly stabbed his father, stole a police car and caused the crash. DeWine said that’s one of the horror stories he’s heard.

“Great tragedies where someone who came out of prison who was supposed to be under supervision committed another horrendous act. And the public has a right to know that we’re looking at this,” DeWine said.

He said he wants to know whether current supervision policies are correct, and if caseloads are too heavy. The review team is led by former state prisons director Reginald Wilkinson and current director Annette Chambers-Smith and includes officials representing prosecutors, victims and parole and probation officers.