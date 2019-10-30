© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

DeWine Orders Review of Ohio Parole System

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 30, 2019 at 5:08 PM EDT
photo of Mike DeWine
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
DeWine wants to review how those who leave prison are supervised.

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order to create a panel that will review Ohio’s parole system and how those who leave prison are supervised.

The review comes after two six year olds were killed in a crash in Dayton in August. Recent parolee Raymond Walters allegedly stabbed his father, stole a police car and caused the crash. DeWine said that’s one of the horror stories he’s heard.

“Great tragedies where someone who came out of prison who was supposed to be under supervision committed another horrendous act. And the public has a right to know that we’re looking at this,” DeWine said. 

He said he wants to know whether current supervision policies are correct, and if caseloads are too heavy.  The review team is led by former state prisons director Reginald Wilkinson and current director Annette Chambers-Smith and includes officials representing prosecutors, victims and parole and probation officers.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
