© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Supreme Court Rules Against Appeal from Dayton Abortion Clinic

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 29, 2019 at 7:00 PM EDT
photo of Ohio Supreme Court
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The appeal was denied Tuesday morning by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal from the last abortion clinic open in the Dayton area that would allow it to remain in operation. However, the Women’s Center of Dayton isn’t taking “no” for an answer.

Gabriel Mann with NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio said lawyers are now asking a federal court to grant an order to keep the clinic’s doors open.

“There’s a recent federal ruling that provides clear guidance on this. Whole Woman’s Health – vs- Hellerstedt in 2016 showed that restrictions like the ones attempting to close the Dayton clinic are unconstitutional, undue burdens.”

The clinic has been fighting with the Ohio Department of Health over a rule that requires it to have a valid transfer agreement with a local hospital. If it closes, there will be eight clinics that perform abortions in Ohio.

Tags

Government & PoliticsNARAL Pro-Choice OhioAbortion clinicsWomen's Center of Dayton
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles