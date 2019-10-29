Ohio Supreme Court Rules Against Appeal from Dayton Abortion Clinic

The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal from the last abortion clinic open in the Dayton area that would allow it to remain in operation. However, the Women’s Center of Dayton isn’t taking “no” for an answer.

Gabriel Mann with NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio said lawyers are now asking a federal court to grant an order to keep the clinic’s doors open.

“There’s a recent federal ruling that provides clear guidance on this. Whole Woman’s Health – vs- Hellerstedt in 2016 showed that restrictions like the ones attempting to close the Dayton clinic are unconstitutional, undue burdens.”

The clinic has been fighting with the Ohio Department of Health over a rule that requires it to have a valid transfer agreement with a local hospital. If it closes, there will be eight clinics that perform abortions in Ohio.