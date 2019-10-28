© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

School Levy Language Bill Passes in Ohio House

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 28, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
photo of voting machine
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Some legislators argued it will help schools while others said it would have unintended consequences.

State senators will soon take up a House-passed bill that its sponsor said will clarify descriptions of school and local levies and other property tax issues before voters. But opponents said it will make it harder for those money questions to pass.

Republican Rep. Derrick Merrin said the bill fixes antiquated ballot language about millage to express how much a levy would bring in and would cost homeowners.

“If you provide clarity and are honest with people, they’re more likely to vote yes. I actually think this will make it easier for a lot of township levies, county levies that are very low dollar amounts to pass,” Merrin said.

But Democratic Rep. Jessica Miranda said it’s opposed by school, township and library groups because it’s full of unintended consequences. “To include this measure actually makes it more confusing, contradictory and difficult and presents an unnecessary burden on school boards.”

Five Republicans joined all Democrats in opposing the bill, which passed 54-39.  Earlier this year Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed similar language that was in the state budget, but he says he hasn’t looked at this bill.

school levies
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler