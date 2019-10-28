© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

DeWine Says Scheduled Execution Unlikely to Happen

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 28, 2019 at 6:47 PM EDT
A photo of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Governor Mike DeWine believes the state is in a difficult situation when it comes to the death penalty and lethal injections.

For the first time in three years, there likely won’t be an execution in Ohio this year. That’s according to Gov. Mike DeWine, who says an execution planned for December probably won’t go forward.

James Galen Hanna is scheduled to be put to death Dec. 11 for a 1978 murder in Toledo. 

Gov. DeWine doubts the sentence will be carried out. “No, I think that’s highly unlikely. That’s probably not going to happen,” he said.

DeWine has said he’s worried that pharmaceutical companies will cut off the state’s access to drugs for Medicaid and other programs if their drugs are used in executions.

"We've had threats from a number of drug companies that if their drugs are used in executions that they would conceivably cut that source off, so we are in a very difficult situation."

And DeWine notes state law allows capital punishment to be carried out only by lethal injection.  But he’s careful not to say it’s time to abolish the death penalty.

“These are discussions that the legislature is going to have to have.”

DeWine has already delayed an execution set for next month. There are 24 inmates on the execution schedule through 2024.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio executionsLethal InjectionMike DeWine
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content