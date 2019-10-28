DeWine Says Scheduled Execution Unlikely to Happen

For the first time in three years, there likely won’t be an execution in Ohio this year. That’s according to Gov. Mike DeWine, who says an execution planned for December probably won’t go forward.

James Galen Hanna is scheduled to be put to death Dec. 11 for a 1978 murder in Toledo.

Gov. DeWine doubts the sentence will be carried out. “No, I think that’s highly unlikely. That’s probably not going to happen,” he said.

DeWine has said he’s worried that pharmaceutical companies will cut off the state’s access to drugs for Medicaid and other programs if their drugs are used in executions.

"We've had threats from a number of drug companies that if their drugs are used in executions that they would conceivably cut that source off, so we are in a very difficult situation."

And DeWine notes state law allows capital punishment to be carried out only by lethal injection. But he’s careful not to say it’s time to abolish the death penalty.

“These are discussions that the legislature is going to have to have.”

DeWine has already delayed an execution set for next month. There are 24 inmates on the execution schedule through 2024.