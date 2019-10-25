Lawmaker Wants Ohio to Join Other States That Have Passed 'Stand Your Ground' Bills

A conservative Republican state lawmaker wants Ohio to become the 37th state with a so-called “stand your ground” self- defense bill. A similar bill was introduced last year, after a veto fight with former Gov. John Kasich resulted in a stripped down version that eventually passed.

Rep. Candice Keller of Middletown says the bill would allow a person to use deadly force without retreating if they’re protecting themselves or others against real or perceived threats, even in public, and would protect them from having to defend themselves in court. And Keller says with Gov. Mike DeWine proposing legislation to curb gun violence, including a version of a red flag gun seizure law, now is the time for her bill.

“Every single gun bill that we have needs to be looked at carefully and closely. ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill doesn’t focus on criminals. It focuses on law-abiding citizens.”

Critics say stand your ground laws in some states has resulted in increased gun deaths, especially involving African Americans, and that there’s no evidence that these laws deter crime.