Tim Ryan Withdraws from Presidential Race, Will Seek Reelection to Congress

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan has decided to end his pursuit of the Democratic nomination for president. Ryan's decision is no real surprise. He failed to qualify for the debate held Oct. 15 at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. And his latest fundraising report indicated he had raised far less than the top candidates. He raised just over $425,000 between July and September, less than half what he had raised during the previous reporting period.

In the statement announcing his decision, Ryan said his campaign has worked to represent forgotten voices, "...the workers who have been left behind, the businesses who have been left behind, the people who need health care or aren’t getting a quality education, or are saddled by tremendous debt."

He announced that he will seek reelection as representative for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District. "While it didn’t work out quite the way we planned, this voice will not be stifled. I will continue to advocate and fight for the working people of this country -- white, black, brown, men, women," Ryan said.

The video message below accompanied his statement:

