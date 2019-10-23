© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Anti-Union Group Moves Into Ohio, Targets Dues Deduction

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 23, 2019 at 5:47 PM EDT
Senator Kristina Roegner
Karen Kasler
Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) spoke at the event announcing the Freedom Foundation's Ohio operation. Roegner has long supported so-called "right to work" legislation and repeal of the state's prevailing wage law.

An anti-union group is setting up shop in Ohio, saying they’re focused on reaching out to around 340,000 public employees following last year’s Janus v. AFSCME decision from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ohio is the 4th state for the Freedom Foundation. National director Aaron Withe says he’s calling on the state to stop deducting union dues from employees who haven’t consented to paying them. And Withe says he’s not deterred that Larry Householder (R-Glenford) was elected House Speaker with the help of pro-union Democrats, suggesting the legislature won't take up anti-union legislation such as so-called “right to work.”

“We operate on the West Coast. We operate in states where legislation has never been an option for us. So we come into Ohio with open eyes and we hope that later down the line we can pursue some legislation.”

With the help of another anti-union group, five state employees are suing the state and two unions over dues. The state’s unions have said they’re following the law.

