On election day, November 5th, voters in Akron will decide whether they want four more years of Democratic Mayor Dan Horrigan, or if they want to give newcomer Josh Sines, a Republican and restaurant owner, an opportunity. Voters will also choose representatives for ward and at large council seats.

WKSU has compiled information about the candidates in this Akron Voter Guide. Read more about the mayoral candidates, the candidates for City Council At Large seats, and on the map below click on each ward for a link to information about the candidates seeking office.