Government & Politics
Election 2019
In 2019, the word in elections is local.  Akron residents have the chance this year to choose their next mayor and council.  There are county-wide ballot questions for all Summit County residents and local races throughout Northeast Ohio. You can get more information here on some of the key races and find out who and what is on the ballot where you live from the League of Women Voters online guide.

Akron Voter Guide

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published October 23, 2019 at 3:22 PM EDT

On election day, November 5th, voters in Akron will decide whether they want four more years of Democratic Mayor Dan Horrigan, or if they want to give newcomer Josh Sines, a Republican and restaurant owner, an opportunity. Voters will also choose representatives for ward and at large council seats.

WKSU has compiled information about the candidates in this Akron Voter Guide. Read more about the mayoral candidates, the candidates for City Council At Large seats, and on the map below click on each ward for a link to information about the candidates seeking office.  

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
