In 2019, the word in elections is local. Akron residents have the chance this year to choose their next mayor and council. There are county-wide ballot questions for all Summit County residents and local races throughout Northeast Ohio. You can get more information here on some of the key races and find out who and what is on the ballot where you live from the League of Women Voters online guide.
Akron City Council Ward 1 Candidates
Richard Swirsky is currently the Ward 1 representative on Akron City Council. A Republican candidate, Brenda Rongone Costarella, had filed to run against him, but the Summit County Board of Elections indicates she has withdrawn from the race.