State Settles Lawsuit With Disability Rights Group Over 'Needlessly Institutionalized' Patients

A disability rights group has settled the class action lawsuit it filed against the state of Ohio four years ago over its claims that people are being needlessly institutionalized in state and private run facilities.

The settlement expands access to 700 state-funded waivers that allow people with disabilities and their families to choose to receive services in the community or in institutions. Disability Rights Ohio filed the suit in federal court in 2016. Its executive director Michael Kirkman says this affects the six original plaintiffs, and since it’s a class action, there are potentially 3,000 more.

“These folks are generally very pleased because they have been expressing a desire to move to the community for some time and have not been able to get services.”

The state will spend $24 million in the next year on housing assistance, and the settlement also expands employment and day services. The Department of Developmental Disabilities said in a statement the settlement is “fair and reasonable”.