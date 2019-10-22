© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

State Settles Lawsuit With Disability Rights Group Over 'Needlessly Institutionalized' Patients

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 22, 2019 at 7:00 PM EDT
Disability Rights Ohio Executive Director Michael Kirkman announces the lawsuit against the state back in 2016.
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
In March 2016, Disability Rights Ohio Executive Director Michael Kirkman announces the lawsuit against the state. He was joined by some of those who were part of the lawsuit, including Caryl Mason, in purple, next to her sister, Cathy Mason-Jordan.

A disability rights group has settled the class action lawsuit it filed against the state of Ohio four years ago over its claims that people are being needlessly institutionalized in state and private run facilities.  

The settlement expands access to 700 state-funded waivers that allow people with disabilities and their families to choose to receive services in the community or in institutions. Disability Rights Ohio filed the suit in federal court in 2016. Its executive director Michael Kirkman says this affects the six original plaintiffs, and since it’s a class action, there are potentially 3,000 more.

“These folks are generally very pleased because they have been expressing a desire to move to the community for some time and have not been able to get services.”

The state will spend $24 million in the next year on housing assistance, and the settlement also expands employment and day services. The Department of Developmental Disabilities said in a statement the settlement is “fair and reasonable”.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Department of Developmental DisabilitiesDisability Rights Ohio
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content