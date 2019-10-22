A bill in the Ohio Senate requires doctors give women who receive medication abortions information on a controversial reversal procedure. Opponents of the legislation got their chance to speak out to an Ohio Senate committee Tuesday.

This bill says doctors have to tell women the abortion can be reversed after the first of two pills. Rev. Terry Williams said the legislation raises ethical concerns.

Opponents of Abortion Reversal Bill Voice Concerns in the State Senate

“As many rooms as I have been called into with patients who have asked me to help them make difficult ethical decisions, they never have once asked for a legislator,” Williams said.

Williams was just one of several who testified against the bill on medical, ethical and legal grounds.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists called the procedure “junk science.” Jaime Miracle with Naral Pro-Choice Ohio called this bill a bad idea.

“This legislative body should not be in the practice of forcing medical providers to break their ethical guidelines by requiring them to give, at best, misleading and, at worst, potentially harmful about the pseudoscience claim that abortion can be reversed.”

Backers cite a controversial study that they said showed 68% of pregnancies were continued after the so-called reversal. A handful of states have passed similar laws, all of which are being challenged in court.