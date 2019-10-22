© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Driver's Licenses Would Be Valid for Twice As Long Under Legislator's Proposal

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 22, 2019 at 1:11 PM EDT
a photo of an Ohio Driver's License
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
The new bill will allow citizens to have 8 years between renewal of their driver's license.

There’s a bill in the Ohio Legislature that its sponsor says will ensure you spend less time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

State Rep. Derek Merrin’s (R-Monclova Township) bill would allow you to purchase a driver’s license that lasts for 8 years.

“Well the real benefit here is we are trying to save Ohioans time. No one likes to go to the BMV to get their license renewed. Many times, we have long lines. And if you put many people on the eight-year cycle, it would significantly cut down the lines at the BMV.”

Merrin says people getting the eight-year license, instead of the current four-year license, would also save $1 in fees. He says 19 other states already allow drivers to get a license that lasts for 8 years and Ohio already allows people to register their vehicles for up to five years.

