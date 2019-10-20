Public Invited to ODOT Meeting About Future of Transportation

Ohio has been at the forefront of engineering self-driving cars. The state transportation department wants to hear what citizens have to say about the future of Ohio roads and highways. It’s hosting a public meeting Monday in Akron to gather ideas for improving the state’s transportation system over the next 25 years. ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning said they will show their plans and listen to the community.

“Part of it is for us to kind of represent what we’re hearing and what we’re looking at doing for our long-range plans, but also to engage the public to say well you know. What do you think we should be doing? What kinds of things should we be working more on as we look toward the future of transportation in the state of Ohio?”

The ODOT meeting will be held Monday at 4 p.m. at ODOT District 4 offices located at 2088 S. Arlington Rd. in Akron. You may also submit ideas and feedback online.