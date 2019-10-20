© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Committee to Hear Testimony About 'Reversed Abortion' Bill

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 20, 2019 at 9:25 PM EDT
photo of protesters
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Pro-life and pro-choice protesters.

An Ohio Senate committee is set to hear from opponents of a bill that would provide what’s being called “reversed abortions.”

Chemical abortions require two pills to be taken 72 hours apart. Barry Sheets with the Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio said abortions can be reversed before that second pill is taken, especially when progesterone is prescribed within hours after taking the first pill.

“A 2018 peer reviewed study showed that between 64% to 68% of pregnancies where the woman chose to discontinue the chemical abortion procedure and opt for the reversal procedure were saved,” Sheets said.

This bill would require doctors providing abortions to tell women about this procedure. But critics of this bill like the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say this process is based on unproven, unethical research and could be dangerous to the health of the woman.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
