Ohio Senate Committee to Hear Testimony About 'Reversed Abortion' Bill

An Ohio Senate committee is set to hear from opponents of a bill that would provide what’s being called “reversed abortions.”

Chemical abortions require two pills to be taken 72 hours apart. Barry Sheets with the Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio said abortions can be reversed before that second pill is taken, especially when progesterone is prescribed within hours after taking the first pill.

“A 2018 peer reviewed study showed that between 64% to 68% of pregnancies where the woman chose to discontinue the chemical abortion procedure and opt for the reversal procedure were saved,” Sheets said.

This bill would require doctors providing abortions to tell women about this procedure. But critics of this bill like the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say this process is based on unproven, unethical research and could be dangerous to the health of the woman.