Final Push for Petition Drive Seeking Ballot Issue on Energy Bill

Petitioners are giving one last push into the drive that would put Ohio's nuclear bailout law before voters. The referendum effort must file enough valid signatures by Monday afternoon in order to qualify for next year's ballot.

Opponents of the law said it's a corporate bailout for FirstEnergy Solutions. They're also against the coal subsidies and the cuts to green energy policies. That's why they want to put the law on the ballot for a potential repeal.

Among those opponent organizers is Rachael Belz with Ohio Citizen Action. She said they're planning an all-out blitz to gather last-minute signatures around the state.

"I feel optimistic. We're gonna push as hard as we can up until the last minutes to make sure that this gets on the ballot," Belz said.

Pro-nuclear bailout groups will continue to have their own canvassers out trying to get people not to sign the petition along with ads against the referendum.