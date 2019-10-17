© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Opioid Prescriptions for Injured Workers Will Soon Come with Disposal Bags

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 17, 2019 at 6:42 PM EDT
a drug disposal bags
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
DeWine said the bags will destroy any unused chemicals in the drugs.

When workers who have been injured on the job go to pharmacies to fill prescriptions for opioid painkillers, they will soon be getting something else with it.

Starting November 1, pharmacies statewide will give injured workers a drug disposal bag with their opioid prescriptions. Gov. Mike DeWine said these special bags have chemicals that break down unused drugs for disposal. 

“This effort will help insure that any extra prescriptions do not end up in the wrong hands," DeWine said. "They don’t end up in the hands of children or in some way be diverted.” 

Each biodegradable bag costs around $10.50 but Bureau of Workers Compensation (BWC) patients get them for free. The National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that nearly a third of first-time drug users over age 12 began by using a prescription drug for non-medical purposes.

Tags

Government & Politicsopioid epidemicdrug disposalMike DeWinedisposal bags
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
