It's Do or Die Time for Tim Ryan's Campaign

When Democrats running for president debated Tuesday in suburban Columbus, the only one from Ohio was not on the stage.

Congressman Tim Ryan’s latest fundraising report, which was released on the same night, explains why.

The latest campaign finance reports came out the same day as the debate and Tim Ryan was at the bottom, raising just over $425,000 ($425,731) between July and September. That’s less than half of what he raised ($895,000) during the previous reporting period.

And it’s far less than what others brought in. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders raised more than $74 million, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised more than $60 million.

Money was part of the criteria used for Tuesday’s debate. Polling was another. And those standards will get harder before the Nov. 20 debate in Atlanta. Only eight of the 12 who debated Tuesday have qualified so far.