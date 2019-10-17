© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

It's Do or Die Time for Tim Ryan's Campaign

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 17, 2019 at 4:08 PM EDT
a photo of Tim Ryan
FACEBOOK
Ohio Congressman and presidential candidate Tim Ryan (D-Niles).

When Democrats running for president debated Tuesday in suburban Columbus, the only one from Ohio was not on the stage.

Congressman Tim Ryan’s latest fundraising report, which was released on the same night, explains why.

The latest campaign finance reports came out the same day as the debate and Tim Ryan was at the bottom, raising just over $425,000 ($425,731) between July and September. That’s less than half of what he raised ($895,000) during the previous reporting period.

And it’s far less than what others brought in. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders raised more than $74 million, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised more than $60 million.

Money was part of the criteria used for Tuesday’s debate. Polling was another. And those standards will get harder before the Nov. 20 debate in Atlanta. Only eight of the 12 who debated Tuesday have qualified so far. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
