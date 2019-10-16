Will Suburban Voters Help Democrats Win Ohio? GOP Chair Jane Timken Doesn't Think So

The Democratic presidential debate in Westerville attracted a lot of attention on how the party could swing more suburbs in the state. But the leader of Ohio's Republican party questions that strategy.

Ohio Democrats say suburbs are starting to swing blue, which could signal a path for a presidential nominee to win the state.

But Jane Timken, chair of the Ohio Republican Party, was on Otterbein University's campus during the Democratic presidential debate Tuesday to counter that argument.

"I don't think it gets them there mathematically," Timken said. "If you look at the 2018 election results we won our statewide quite handily and that I think speaks volumes."

Timken says Democrats’ plans would take over health care and raise taxes, and that Republicans have a more appealing platform.

But one issue that had a big role in the debate was impeachment, which at least one poll shows is gaining support among Democrats and independents.