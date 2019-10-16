Fairness Act Gains GOP Support in Ohio House

More lawmakers are pushing for a bill that would protect rights for LGBTQ people in Ohio, ensuring access to housing and employment. The bill, which is known as the Fairness Act, is getting a boost from a Republican backer.

The Fairness Act is gaining momentum with its introduction in the House. State Rep. Brett Hillyer (R-Uhrichsville) says this is an issue that his fellow party members should support.

"As a conservative it's my belief that you should be able to work and be yourself," he said. "So long as you can show up and do your job and do what your employer asks of you then you should have protections under the law."

The bill would make sexual orientation and gender identity protected classes in Ohio's discrimination law.

This is legislation that has been pushed in the Statehouse for more than ten years. A Senate version has received several hearings and is backed by business groups.