© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Dayton Mayor Endorses Ballot Issue on Gun Sale Background Checks

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 16, 2019 at 2:57 PM EDT
a photo of Nan Whaley
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley speaks out in support of a ballot issue on universal background checks on all gun sales. Members of Moms Demand Action and Ohioans for Gun Safety look on.

The group, Ohioans for Gun Safety, is moving full steam ahead on its drive to put a ballot issue on gun sale background checks before Ohio voters. It continues collecting signatures for the petition effort, and it got a boost Wednesday from the mayor of a city that recently dealt with a mass shooting. 

Last week, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley stood with Gov. Mike DeWine as he laid out his gun reform plan. She said she was not happy that universal background checks are not part of it. Now, Whaley is endorsing the petition drive to put the background check issue on the ballot next fall.

“The only answer is stronger limitations on access to guns. 21 other states have already closed the background check loophole. It is time for Ohio to do the same," Whaley said. "Research shows universal background checks are among the most effective steps we can take to reduce gun violence.”

Whaley says 90% of Ohioans favor background checks for all gun sales. She says without the threat of a referendum, the Republican dominated General Assembly will not pass a bill to require them.

 

Tags

Government & Politicsuniversal background checksOhioans for Gun SafetyNan WhaleyDayton mass shooting
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content