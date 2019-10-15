© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Protesters Swarm Westerville For Democratic Presidential Debate

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Nick Evans
Published October 15, 2019 at 3:51 PM EDT
Protesters including gun rights groups are in downtown Westerville for the Democratic debate at Otterbein University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Reporters are milling around Otterbein University's campus, the site of Tuesday’s debate in Westerville, but the media aren't the only ones gearing up for the event. Protesters have filled the area around the school as well.

Groups supporting Democrats, President Trump, anti-poverty, animal rights, gun rights and more have lined the streets in downtown Westerville.

Then overhead, there’s an aerial banner from the Trump campaign stating “Socialism destroys Ohio jobs. Vote Trump.”

An anti-abortion group is expected to protest in the area around the university, and a march including union members is also planned.

Meanwhile, Otterbein University’s Rike Center, which normally hosts athletic events, has been turned into a debate stage with seating for 1,500 people.

Listen to live coverage of the Democratic debate in Westerville on 89.7 NPR News, or with the WOSU mobile app starting at 8pm. 

Government & PoliticsWestervilleOtterbein UniversityDemocratic Presidential debate
