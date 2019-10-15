Inmate Sues Cuyahoga County Jail Alleging Guard Attacked Him

A new lawsuit filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court alleges that a corrections officer attacked an inmate who was having a medical episode. It's the latest in a series of suits filed against the County over accusations of inmate abuse at the jail.

Former inmate Glenn Mayer has a muscle condition that causes involuntary twitches. It landed him in the medical unit at the county jail, where he says he was attacked by a guard.

"Like everyone else in the jail, I've committed crimes," Mayer said. "Even though we've committed crimes, we're still human beings. And the jail needs to treat us like human beings."

His lawsuit against the county alleges the guard used excessive force and was inadequately trained. The attorney representing Mayer says her firm has filed three similar suits involving inmates, pointing to a pattern of violence and intimidation at the jail.

According to a county spokesperson, the guard involved in the incident resigned in August.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the suit, pending a review of the complaint.