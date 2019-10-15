Creator Promotes Political Musical Before Democratic Debate

When political candidates come to town, they attract a lot of attention. People who sell shirts and other items set up shop to sell their wares. A professor from Washington D.C. stopped in Westerville Tuesday, carrying a sign to advertise her product – a musical about the 2020 election.

Carol Dunitz is walking around in a shiny Uncle Sam costume, carrying a sign to advertise her musical. Dunitz, who has a doctorate in speech and theatre, says her musical is about the 2020 election and includes songs that address a variety of issues.

“There’s one on criminal justice reform, there’s one on reproductive rights, there’s one on a woman president, there’s one on global warming. You name it – any issue. You know they say Elizabeth Warren has a plan for that. Well, I’ve got a song for that.”

Dunitz says she likes to express herself through making music. She’s set up a website about her musical and says she intends to perform it throughout the country in the months leading up to the election next year.