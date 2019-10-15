© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Elections_graphic-08.png
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Creator Promotes Political Musical Before Democratic Debate

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 15, 2019 at 6:47 PM EDT
A photo of Carol Dunitz in her Uncle Sam outfit
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Carol Dunitz holds a sign promoting her musical ahead of the debate in Westerville.

When political candidates come to town, they attract a lot of attention. People who sell shirts and other items set up shop to sell their wares. A professor from Washington D.C. stopped in Westerville Tuesday, carrying a sign to advertise her product – a musical about the 2020 election.

Carol Dunitz is walking around in a shiny Uncle Sam costume, carrying a sign to advertise her musical. Dunitz, who has a doctorate in speech and theatre, says her musical is about the 2020 election and includes songs that address a variety of issues.

“There’s one on criminal justice reform, there’s one on reproductive rights, there’s one on a woman president, there’s one on global warming. You name it – any issue. You know they say Elizabeth Warren has a plan for that. Well, I’ve got a song for that.”

Dunitz says she likes to express herself through making music. She’s set up a website about her musical and says she intends to perform it throughout the country in the months leading up to the election next year.

Tags

Government & PoliticsDemocratic DebateWesterville2020 election
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
