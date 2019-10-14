© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Lawmaker Proposes Increased Penalties for Animal Cruelty

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 14, 2019 at 9:45 PM EDT
Sad looking dog behind rusted chain link fence
KIDD SILENCER
/
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Cruelty towards pets could lead to actual jail time under the new proposal.

Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase penalties for people convicted of cruelty to pets and other companion animals. 

Ohio Sen. Jay Hottinger (R-Newark) says first-time animal cruelty offenders can be charged with felonies under a law passed in 2016. But he says with newly passed criminal sentencing standards, even those who are convicted often spend no time behind bars. 

“If you smack them on the wrist for breaking the necks of puppies, that is not going to bode well for what they are going to do in the future to other animals or people.”

Hottinger’s bill, which has bipartisan support, would increase penalties for cruelty to pets to a third-degree felony, with up to 16 months in prison and $10,000 in fines. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsJay Hottingeranimal crueltyOhio legislature
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
