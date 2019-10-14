Debate Draws Activitists Promoting Range of Issues

Thousands of people are planning to be at Otterbein University Tuesday for the fourth 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate. Several groups are using the national event to get their own messages across outside of the debate venue.

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez is touring Ohio to discuss several issues such as guns, labor, and women's rights.

As a counter response to the debate, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel will be hosting a "Women for Trump" event in a nearby suburb.

And the Buckeye Firearms Association is raffling off an AR-15, along with a special trigger and ammo. The group's Dean Rieck says this is in response to the candidates' stances on gun regulation, in particular Beto O'Rourke who said in the last debate, "Hell yes we're gonna take your AR-15s."

"We're saying 'Hell no we're not gonna let you do that,'" Rieck says in response to O'Rourke.

A labor union group and an organization that advocates against taxes on feminine hygiene products both plan to hold demonstrations on campus.