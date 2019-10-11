Nun Says Ohio is Ready to End the Death Penalty

The nun who wrote the book “Dead Man Walking” says she thinks executions in Ohio and elsewhere are soon going to be a thing of the past.

Sister Helen Prejean said she thinks the time is right for Ohio to end the death penalty.

“Ohio is ripe for change,” she said.

Prejean said people are rethinking capital punishment because it has huge legal costs, and it takes an emotional toll both on victims who relive the crime through appeals and on those who enforce it.

Ohio lawmakers have been looking for a new lethal injection method since execution drugs have been unavailable. But Prejean said lawmakers will come around.