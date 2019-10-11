© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Nun Says Ohio is Ready to End the Death Penalty

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 11, 2019 at 11:25 PM EDT
a photo of sr. helen prejean
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Sr. Helen Prejean

The nun who wrote the book “Dead Man Walking” says she thinks executions in Ohio and elsewhere are soon going to be a thing of the past.

Sister Helen Prejean said she thinks the time is right for Ohio to end the death penalty.

“Ohio is ripe for change,” she said.

Prejean said people are rethinking capital punishment because it has huge legal costs, and it takes an emotional toll both on victims who relive the crime through appeals and on those who enforce it. 

Ohio lawmakers have been looking for a new lethal injection method since execution drugs have been unavailable. But Prejean said lawmakers will come around. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsDeath PenaltyLethal InjectionHelen PrejeanCapital Punishment
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content