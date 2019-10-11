© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

House Speaker Skeptical of DeWine's Pink Slip Process

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 11, 2019 at 10:59 PM EDT
photo of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
House Speaker Larry Householder said Republicans are focused on killers, not what they use to kill.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s gun plan calls for using the so-called “pink slip” process to separate people thought to be dangerous from their guns. But Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) is questioning that approach.

Householder said many Republicans in the House don’t think reducing gun access is necessarily going to deal with the gun violence problem.

“We really are going to focus on the human being side of it, those people who are potential killers, not so much the instrument they might use, whether it be an automobile, a firearm, a knife or a bomb,” he said.

Householder said he’s focused on a bill already proposed by two Republican lawmakers that would add substance abuse to the “pink slip” law allowing people to be involuntarily hospitalized in psychiatric facilities.

DeWine’s plan would also require those people to surrender any weapons they have.

Tags

Government & PoliticsMike DeWineLarry Householderpink slipSubstance Abusegun control
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content