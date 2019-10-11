House Speaker Skeptical of DeWine's Pink Slip Process

Gov. Mike DeWine’s gun plan calls for using the so-called “pink slip” process to separate people thought to be dangerous from their guns. But Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) is questioning that approach.

Householder said many Republicans in the House don’t think reducing gun access is necessarily going to deal with the gun violence problem.

“We really are going to focus on the human being side of it, those people who are potential killers, not so much the instrument they might use, whether it be an automobile, a firearm, a knife or a bomb,” he said.

Householder said he’s focused on a bill already proposed by two Republican lawmakers that would add substance abuse to the “pink slip” law allowing people to be involuntarily hospitalized in psychiatric facilities.

DeWine’s plan would also require those people to surrender any weapons they have.