Get the Driver's License that Allows You to Fly

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 11, 2019 at 11:15 PM EDT
photo of DeWine with the new license
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine shows the new federally compliant driver's license.

In just less than a year, airline travelers will have to show a federally compliant driver’s license to get on a plane, or will have to bring a passport – even to fly within the United States.

Since the new license was rolled out in July 2018, only 27% of Ohioans have obtained it. Among them is Gov. Mike DeWine, who’s urging others to do the same – even if they don’t plan to take a trip.

“If you go in and get your driver’s license renewed anytime in the next year, don’t make the mistake of not getting the better ID. Get the ID that will let you on an airplane,” he said.

The federally compliant license was required after the 2005 REAL ID Act. It has enhanced security features and requires additional documents, but costs $25.75 – the same as a noncompliant license.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
