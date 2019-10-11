Get the Driver's License that Allows You to Fly

In just less than a year, airline travelers will have to show a federally compliant driver’s license to get on a plane, or will have to bring a passport – even to fly within the United States.

Since the new license was rolled out in July 2018, only 27% of Ohioans have obtained it. Among them is Gov. Mike DeWine, who’s urging others to do the same – even if they don’t plan to take a trip.

“If you go in and get your driver’s license renewed anytime in the next year, don’t make the mistake of not getting the better ID. Get the ID that will let you on an airplane,” he said.

The federally compliant license was required after the 2005 REAL ID Act. It has enhanced security features and requires additional documents, but costs $25.75 – the same as a noncompliant license.