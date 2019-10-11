Anti-Nuclear Bailout Group Goes to Court Over Petitions

Opponents of the nuclear power plant bailout are waiting for a ruling after asking a federal judge to give them more time to circulate petitions to put the law onto next year’s ballot. The group said a state elections law creates unfair hurdles that the other side doesn’t have to face.

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts wants to put a referendum of HB6 on next year's ballot, but the group said its petitioners are being harassed and blocked by their opposition.

The group's Gene Pierce said state law requires them to disclose petitioner information, leaving them susceptible to these tactics. He said doing away with that rule and extending the group's window of time would create a level playing field.

"State government has set up barriers to private citizens challenging their decisions and that's what we think is unconstitutional," Pierce said.

The Secretary of State’s office argued the referendum group is overfiling and that the required forms are only meant for higher ups.

The pro-nuclear bailout groups did not comment on the hearing.