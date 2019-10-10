© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio House Passes Tax Cuts for Lobbyists, Lawyers and Teachers

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 10, 2019 at 6:14 PM EDT
Ohio Statehouse
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Statehouse

If you are a lawyer, a lobbyist, a teacher or someone who uses feminine hygiene products, you could be getting closer to a tax break. 

Earlier this year, Ohio lawmakers passed a change preventing lawyers and lobbyists from taking advantage of a tax break that exempts the first $250,000 earned from income tax. The House has now reversed that, unanimously passing a bill that restores that break for those professions. Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says it was a matter of necessity.

“The Department of Taxation does not include occupations like the federal government does on income tax forms, so basically there was no way for them to score it through the budget and then there was no way for them to enforce it.”

The bill also gives teachers a $250 tax deduction for school supplies they buy. And it exempts sales tax on feminine hygiene products and adult diapers that are prescribed by a doctor. The Ohio Senate will now have to take up the bill.

Government & PoliticsOhioTaxestax breaksOhio StatehouseOhio House of Representatives
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
