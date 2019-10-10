Ohio House Passes Tax Cuts for Lobbyists, Lawyers and Teachers

If you are a lawyer, a lobbyist, a teacher or someone who uses feminine hygiene products, you could be getting closer to a tax break.

Earlier this year, Ohio lawmakers passed a change preventing lawyers and lobbyists from taking advantage of a tax break that exempts the first $250,000 earned from income tax. The House has now reversed that, unanimously passing a bill that restores that break for those professions. Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says it was a matter of necessity.

“The Department of Taxation does not include occupations like the federal government does on income tax forms, so basically there was no way for them to score it through the budget and then there was no way for them to enforce it.”

The bill also gives teachers a $250 tax deduction for school supplies they buy. And it exempts sales tax on feminine hygiene products and adult diapers that are prescribed by a doctor. The Ohio Senate will now have to take up the bill.