© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Group Pushing for Referendum on Energy Bill Files Lawsuit

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 8, 2019 at 7:59 PM EDT
a photo of the petition
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts are still gathering signatures to meet the requirements for referendum.

The group that wants voters to overturn Ohio’s nuclear power plant bailout has filed a federal lawsuit, claiming the rules are unfairly stacked against them and that their opponents are using that to their advantage.

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts has less than two weeks to collect the signatures they need to put a referendum before voters next year.

Attorney Chris Finney said the group wants a federal court to suspend a rule that forces them to submit forms with home addresses, phone numbers and other personal information from people they’re paying to gather signatures. 

"Those are being used as a weapon by our opponents. The petitioners are being blocked, and targeted, and bribed to not participate in our campaign."

Pro-nuclear bailout spokesperson Carlo LoParo called this desperate and noted that his group awaits a ruling from the Ohio Supreme Court on whether the bailout is a tax, which would block the referendum.

Tags

Government & Politicsnuclear bailoutenergy billOhioans Against Corporate Bailouts
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content