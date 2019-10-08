Group Pushing for Referendum on Energy Bill Files Lawsuit

The group that wants voters to overturn Ohio’s nuclear power plant bailout has filed a federal lawsuit, claiming the rules are unfairly stacked against them and that their opponents are using that to their advantage.

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts has less than two weeks to collect the signatures they need to put a referendum before voters next year.

Attorney Chris Finney said the group wants a federal court to suspend a rule that forces them to submit forms with home addresses, phone numbers and other personal information from people they’re paying to gather signatures.

"Those are being used as a weapon by our opponents. The petitioners are being blocked, and targeted, and bribed to not participate in our campaign."

Pro-nuclear bailout spokesperson Carlo LoParo called this desperate and noted that his group awaits a ruling from the Ohio Supreme Court on whether the bailout is a tax, which would block the referendum.