Voter Registration Deadline Looms Following Ohio Voter Purge

If you want to vote in this November’s election, it’s a good idea to make sure you are still on the voter rolls.

Last month, 194,207 voters were removed from voter rolls. Most of those voters were thought to be dead or have moved out of state. But some inactive voters were removed too.

Those are voters who are on record as not casting ballots in the past six elections. And that includes primary elections which are held at least once a year.

The Secretary of State’s office says it’s a good idea for Ohioans who haven’t voted recently to go on the to voteohio.com to confirm their registrations. And it’s important to do it soon. The deadline for registering to vote in this election is Monday Oct. 7.

Editor’s note: The number of removed voters reflected above is the complete and total number. It includes voters who were listed as living in areas where there were elections in September. The counties where those elections were held didn’t update voter rolls in those areas until after those elections.