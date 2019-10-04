Advocates Worry About New Changes to SNAP

Advocates for low-income Ohioans say they’re concerned about yet another change proposed at the federal level for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps.

This change would allow the federal government to set the standard deduction for utility payments that people can subtract from their overall incomes to qualify for SNAP. Lisa Hamler-Fugitt with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says states set that standard right now.

“Basically USDA dictates on high a one-size-fits-all. We are just seeing some really draconian provisions coming out of USDA right now.”

Hamler Fugitt says it’s too early to estimate how many would be affected, but she says this would hit seniors, people with disabilities, and rural residents hardest. A recent proposal still being considered would cut states’ ability to automatically enroll people in SNAP if they’re receiving other benefits.