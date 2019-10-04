© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Advocates Worry About New Changes to SNAP

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 4, 2019 at 9:45 AM EDT
a photo of a grocery store with a SNAP sign in the window
JONATHAN WEISS
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
A SNAP sign hangs in the window of a grocery store.

Advocates for low-income Ohioans say they’re concerned about yet another change proposed at the federal level for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps. 

This change would allow the federal government to set the standard deduction for utility payments that people can subtract from their overall incomes to qualify for SNAP.  Lisa Hamler-Fugitt with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says states set that standard right now.

“Basically USDA dictates on high a one-size-fits-all. We are just seeing some really draconian provisions coming out of USDA right now.”

Hamler Fugitt says it’s too early to estimate how many would be affected, but she says this would hit seniors, people with disabilities, and rural residents hardest. A recent proposal still being considered would cut states’ ability to automatically enroll people in SNAP if they’re receiving other benefits.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
