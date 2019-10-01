© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Vaping Supporters Demonstrate at Ohio Statehouse

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 1, 2019 at 9:31 PM EDT
a photo of protestors
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Supporters of flavored vaping products rally at the Ohio Statehouse.

On the very day a new excise tax on vapor products went into effect, hundreds gathered for a rally at the Ohio Statehouse. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike DeWine called for new changes.

Among the vaping supporters was Amber Storer of Batavia near Cincinnati, who said flavored vaping products helped her kick cigarettes.

“I smoked for 23 years. I started at 13, and I quit in 2016 using blueberry.”

DeWine said the state is spending $3.3 million on a prevention campaign aimed at young people. And he wants lawmakers to ban flavored vaping products that appeal to kids.

“Our focus will remain on young people. That’s where I think we have a moral obligation. It’s the responsible thing for us to do.” 

Two bills that would ban the sale of flavored vapor products haven’t had hearings yet.

