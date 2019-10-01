© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Proposal Seeks to Mandate Data Reporting to Reduce Gun Violence

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 1, 2019 at 10:00 PM EDT
Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and Rep. D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron)
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) (at podium) and Rep. D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron) are presenting new legislations to improve background checks.

A pair of House Republicans are pushing for a bill that would mandate better reporting into the database used for background checks on gun sales. They say it's an important step in addressing gun violence. 

Representatives Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron) are introducing legislation that requires criminal convictions, warrants, indictments, and other information to be added into the National Instant Criminal Background Checks System within one day.

Plummer says this will lead to more accurate and timely background checks.

"Fixing the NICS system is the foundation to all of this. We have to have proper background checks to hold the criminal element responsible."

The legislators say they are still having discussions on the proposals from Gov. Mike DeWine on expanding background checks and the red flag confiscation law.

DeWine plans to release specifics for his proposals next week.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
