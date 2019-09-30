© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Groups Seek to Re-Register Deleted Voters Before Oct. 7 Deadline

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 30, 2019 at 6:41 PM EDT
a photo of Voting Machines
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The state is working to re-register people after many voters registrations were accidentally removed.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says 182,858 voter registrations were removed from rolls starting on Sept 6.

He says about 14,000 voters re-activated their status prior to the removal process.

Now community groups that helped to find those voters are working to reach out to more in the next few days.

About 20 different groups worked with the Secretary of State’s office to find inactive voters whose registrations were on the list for removal. Mike Brickner with All Voting is Local says 100,000 were contacted via text message.

“We are going to start to go through who is now still on that removal list and see who is removed to see how effective that campaign was,” Brickner said.

Jen Miller with the Ohio League of Women Voters says her group is also reaching out to removed voters but it's running out of time. “A week is just not a lot of time for any of our organizations to do outreach,” Miller said.

The deadline to register to vote is October 7.

Tags

Government & Politicsvoter registrationLeague of Women VotersAll Voting is Local
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content