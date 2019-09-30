Groups Seek to Re-Register Deleted Voters Before Oct. 7 Deadline

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says 182,858 voter registrations were removed from rolls starting on Sept 6.

He says about 14,000 voters re-activated their status prior to the removal process.

Now community groups that helped to find those voters are working to reach out to more in the next few days.

About 20 different groups worked with the Secretary of State’s office to find inactive voters whose registrations were on the list for removal. Mike Brickner with All Voting is Local says 100,000 were contacted via text message.

“We are going to start to go through who is now still on that removal list and see who is removed to see how effective that campaign was,” Brickner said.

Jen Miller with the Ohio League of Women Voters says her group is also reaching out to removed voters but it's running out of time. “A week is just not a lot of time for any of our organizations to do outreach,” Miller said.

The deadline to register to vote is October 7.