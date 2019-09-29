© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Secretary of State May Review Previous Lists of Purged Voters

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 29, 2019 at 9:45 PM EDT
photo of Frank LaRose
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Ohio’s Secretary of State says he’ll release the list of registrations removed from voting rolls this month to voter groups, so they can contact deleted voters by the October 7 registration deadline. 

Voting rights groups have been asking Frank LaRose to review past lists of removed voters to see if some were taken off the rolls by mistake. He says he’s focused on this most recent list now, but he’s not ruling out looking back at previous lists later.

“It’s entirely possible that the same problems that we found have occurred in the past and have gone unnoticed. It’s entirely possible. The law of averages tells you that.”

LaRose wants a bill that will allow a non-partisan board to certify the voter registration process. He says the system of four vendors in 88 counties lacks uniformity. 

Government & PoliticsFrank LaRosevoter purgeLeague of Women Votersvoter registration
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
