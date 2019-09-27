Ohio Presidential Debate Will Include Twelve Candidates

The Democratic National Committee says the next debate in Westerville will be held on one night, October 15th.

While the DNC had blocked off two nights, it says only October 15 will be needed because no other candidate is close to qualifying by the October 1 deadline. Candidates must get at least 2% in four DNC approved polls and have at least 130,000 unique donors. And the bar gets higher to reach in the next debate.

This one will feature the following 12 candidates:

Joe Biden

Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

Julián Castro

Tulsi Gabbard

Kamala Harris

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O'Rourke

Tom Steyer

Andrew Yang

Gabbard and Steyer missed out on the September debate in Houston but in recent weeks met the polling criteria for October.